World Bank on Dec 10, Dec 17 to consider provision of two tranches of up to $500 mln to Ukraine

On December 10 and December 17, the World Bank will consider the issue of provision of two tranches of up to $500 million to Ukraine, in particular, on December 10, the bank's board will consider the issue of additional funding under the Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Project.

This is evidenced by the data on the World Bank's website.

According to them, on December 17, the World Bank's board will also consider the issue of provision of EUR 300 million under the Second Economic Recovery Development Policy Loan for Ukraine.

Earlier Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that among the conditions for the provision of EUR 300 million is the signing of bill No. 3205 on the establishment of the Fund on Partial Guarantee of Agricultural Loans.