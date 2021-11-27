Energy Community Secretariat agrees on final certification of Ukrenergo

The Secretariat of the Energy Community has confirmed the possibility of final certification of the transmission system operator NPC Ukrenergo, member of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) Olha Babiy has said.

"The Energy Community Secretariat has confirmed the independence of NPC Ukrenergo and agreed to the final certification of the Ukrainian transmission system operator," Babiy wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday.

She noted that achieving certification in accordance with the requirements and standards of the European Union is necessary to unite the Ukrainian energy system with the European one.

Deputy Energy Minister for European Integration Yaroslav Demchenkov, for his part, noted that this decision of the Energy Community is the basis for the NEURC to make the final decision on the certification of the operator.

"The certification confirms that the operator and its shareholder, the Ministry of Energy, carry out their work and interact in accordance with the requirements and standards of the EU, in particular, the Third Energy Package," he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

According to him, it was possible to obtain consent for certification, despite the fact that there were many comments regarding the risk for it in connection with the transfer of NPC to the management of the Ministry of Energy.

"It was necessary to explain a lot that according to European standards, Ukrenergo should be independent of the ministry as an owner and act according to international standards of corporate governance, and not according to the usual vertical management of state-owned companies," the deputy minister said.

As reported, on October 1, NEURC made a preliminary decision on certification of Ukrenergo according to the ISO model, taking into account the transfer of the company from the management of the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Energy.

At the same time, the regulator canceled the preliminary certification decision made in June (No. 901 of June 2, 2021).

NEURC takes a decision on the final certification after a decision is made by the Secretariat of the Energy Community.