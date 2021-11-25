Ukraine may prohibit companies of ex-owners of failed banks from participating in public procurement – IMF memo

Ukraine intends to prohibit former owners of failed banks from participating in public procurement and privatization until they take measures to pay off their debts to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, according to a memorandum signed between Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We will specifically enumerate measures that can be taken to end the state's business-as-usual with former owners of failed banks until the latter have taken actions to satisfy their debts to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, for example, by prohibiting former bank owners of resolved banks, their related parties, and entities controlled by them, with legally ascertained debts to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, from participating in public procurement and privatization processes," the document said.

According to it, Ukraine is stepping up its efforts to boost asset recovery from the former owners and related parties of failed banks to reduce the cost of bank failures to Ukrainian taxpayers.

"We recognize the need to take a more comprehensive approach to pursue all commercial and legal avenues available to recover assets from failed banks and hold former owners and former managers of failed banks accountable for losses. This comprehensive approach would demonstrate a strong political commitment and provide a consolidated view on Ukraine's asset recovery strategy, on policy measures that will fix institutional, legal and coordination gaps forestalling recoveries with due attention," the memorandum said.

In addition, it undertakes to ensure the impossibility of interfering with the work on the return of PrivatBank's assets.

The new structural benchmark is to prepare a comprehensive asset recovery strategy paper and action plan, which will be adopted and published by the Cabinet of Ministers by end-February 2022.