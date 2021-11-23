Economy

15:40 23.11.2021

Ukrtatnafta resumes production of petroleum products after repairs

1 min read
PJSC Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk refinery, Poltava region) last Friday resumed the supply of crude oil to primary oil refining facilities, and from Monday, November 22, all production units entered their normal operating mode.

"From tomorrow, the shipment of marketable products to consumers will begin. By the end of this week, the shipment of petroleum products will be resumed in full range and in normal volumes," the company said in a press release.

As reported, on November 13, 2021, pipe depressurization occurred at AT-2 primary oil refining unit at GK-3/1 complex of Ukrtatnafta fuel production unit No. 1, which led to the ignition of crude oil. Thanks to the actions of the State Emergency Service divisions and the plant's services, the fire was quickly eliminated. There are no casualties.

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns 43.05% of Ukrtatnafta shares, another 28% are controlled by the structures of former owners of PrivatBank and businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky.

Tags: #ukrtatnafta
