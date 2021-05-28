Economy

17:37 28.05.2021

Ukrtatnafta declares readiness to fully provide domestic market with gasoline

1 min read
Ukrtatnafta declares readiness to fully provide domestic market with gasoline

PJSC Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk refinery, Poltava region), in response to information about the possible termination of supplies of A-95 gasoline to Ukraine by the Belarusian Oil Company, assured of its readiness to fully compensate for the lack of Belarusian gasoline in the domestic Ukrainian market.

"Taking into account the possibility to almost double refining at PJSC Ukrtatnafta, there will be no shortage of gasoline on the market," the company said in a press release on Friday.

In addition, as Ukrtatnafta said, an increase in the production of gasoline in Ukraine will lead to an increase in the production of diesel fuel and liquefied gas.

"In recent years, dependence on supplies of Belarusian gasoline in the Ukrainian market was about 50%. At the same time, PJSC Ukrtatnafta met up to 43% of the need in gasoline in the domestic market," the company said.

As reported with reference to the Enkorr industry publication, Belarusian Oil Company, as of May 28, had not confirm the supply of A-95 gasoline for Ukrainian counterparties for June, while the full volume of A-92 was confirmed.

Tags: #ukrtatnafta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:44 21.01.2020
Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Ukragzvydobuvannia urge for introduction of 8.46% duty on Russian diesel fuel, LPG

14:33 07.10.2019
Ukrtransnafta, Ukrtatnafta sign contract to transport up to 1.2 mln tonnes of oil on ship-or-pay condition annually

Ukrtransnafta, Ukrtatnafta sign contract to transport up to 1.2 mln tonnes of oil on ship-or-pay condition annually

15:30 18.07.2018
Ukraine loses appeal in British court in Ukrtatnafta case

Ukraine loses appeal in British court in Ukrtatnafta case

09:49 07.05.2018
Ukrtatnafta posts almost 13-fold rise in net loss in 2017

Ukrtatnafta posts almost 13-fold rise in net loss in 2017

15:45 03.05.2018
U.S. court suspends consideration of Tatneft claim to recover $144 mln from Ukraine until jurisdiction issue resolved

U.S. court suspends consideration of Tatneft claim to recover $144 mln from Ukraine until jurisdiction issue resolved

15:52 20.02.2018
Court postpones consideration of Tatneft's $112 mln case against Ukraine over Ukrtatnafta to April 24

Court postpones consideration of Tatneft's $112 mln case against Ukraine over Ukrtatnafta to April 24

18:46 03.11.2017
Ukrtatnafta to fully switch to Azeri oil if rules of pricing for Ukrnafta products not changed

Ukrtatnafta to fully switch to Azeri oil if rules of pricing for Ukrnafta products not changed

15:38 19.10.2017
Ukrtatnafta demands declaring Dniproavia bankrupt

Ukrtatnafta demands declaring Dniproavia bankrupt

16:17 31.08.2017
Hearings on Tatarstan's lawsuit against Ukraine on Ukrtatnafta in Hague expected in March 2018

Hearings on Tatarstan's lawsuit against Ukraine on Ukrtatnafta in Hague expected in March 2018

12:14 23.08.2017
Court annuls competition agency's fines of UAH 1.3 bln imposed on Ukrtatnafta, Halychyna oil refinery

Court annuls competition agency's fines of UAH 1.3 bln imposed on Ukrtatnafta, Halychyna oil refinery

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

LATEST

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens financial reporting in form of open data

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Kernel plans to cooperate with partners on about 500,000 ha by 2025

Farmak makes it to rating of five most sustainable companies

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Kyivstar plans to increase its contract subscriber base by about 20% in 2021

Kyivstar plans to increase its IT staff by almost 40%

Ex-head of PBN H+K Strategies Ukraine to expand cooperation between Naftogaz, intl organizations

At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD