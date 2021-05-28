Ukrtatnafta declares readiness to fully provide domestic market with gasoline

PJSC Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk refinery, Poltava region), in response to information about the possible termination of supplies of A-95 gasoline to Ukraine by the Belarusian Oil Company, assured of its readiness to fully compensate for the lack of Belarusian gasoline in the domestic Ukrainian market.

"Taking into account the possibility to almost double refining at PJSC Ukrtatnafta, there will be no shortage of gasoline on the market," the company said in a press release on Friday.

In addition, as Ukrtatnafta said, an increase in the production of gasoline in Ukraine will lead to an increase in the production of diesel fuel and liquefied gas.

"In recent years, dependence on supplies of Belarusian gasoline in the Ukrainian market was about 50%. At the same time, PJSC Ukrtatnafta met up to 43% of the need in gasoline in the domestic market," the company said.

As reported with reference to the Enkorr industry publication, Belarusian Oil Company, as of May 28, had not confirm the supply of A-95 gasoline for Ukrainian counterparties for June, while the full volume of A-92 was confirmed.