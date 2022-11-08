Economy

16:02 08.11.2022

New supervisory boards of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta created from five members – media

1 min read
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has created the Supervisory Boards of forcibly alienated into state ownership and transferred to its management PJSC Ukrnafta, PJSC Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk Oil Refinery), consisting of five members.

According to the enkorr publication, Ukrnafta supervisory board includes Natalia Boyko (Advisor to the Prime Minister, ex-member of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz), Roza Tapanova (member of the Supervisory Board of Oschadbank), Oleksandr Hryban (Deputy Minister of Economy), Andriy Hota (Head of the Cabinet Office of the President of Ukraine) and Dmytro Abramovich (former First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Infrastructure).

Ukrtatnafta supervisory board includes Farid Safarov (Deputy Minister of Energy for Digital Development), Olha Batova (former head of the State Property Fund), Arsen Ilyin (member of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission), Andriy Smolin (head of the Ukrainian representative office of Avellana Gold, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources) and Dmytro Pavlov.

