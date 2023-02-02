Facts

11:18 02.02.2023

BES notifies ex-acting first deputy head of Ukrtatnafta on suspicion of evading payment of UAH 605.9 mln excise tax

2 min read
BES notifies ex-acting first deputy head of Ukrtatnafta on suspicion of evading payment of UAH 605.9 mln excise tax

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) of Ukraine reported suspicions to the former acting first deputy board chairman of PJSC Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk Oil Refinery) for evading UAH 605.9 million in excise tax.

"The official is suspected of deliberate tax evasion causing an especially significant loss. He has to pay a bail of almost UAH 200 million," the BES said.

Investigators established that in January 2022, the enterprise officials declared excise tax for payment by the oil refinery with a payment deadline of March 2, 2022. However, they deliberately did not transfer UAH 605.9 million in tax to the state budget.

At that time, Ruslan Liapka was the acting first deputy board chairman of Ukrtatnafta.

"At present, authorized searches are ongoing at the addresses of storage of fuels and lubricants of the oil refinery, other episodes of criminal activity of officials of this and other enterprises of the oil refining industry are being investigated. BES is also investigating the facts of misappropriation and waste of fuels and lubricants with an estimated cost of UAH 40 billion by the former management of the country's two largest oil enterprises Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta," the BES said.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by BES detectives under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As reported, on Wednesday the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Bureau of Economic Security, conducted a series of searches as part of an investigation into the misappropriation of UAH 40 billion by former management of PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta.

In particular, the search was carried out at the home of the shareholder of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta before their withdrawal into the ownership of the state, Ihor Kolomoisky.

Tags: #ukrtatnafta #bes

MORE ABOUT

18:46 19.01.2023
BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

10:16 10.01.2023
State Customs Service refutes SBU and BES accusations of creating corruption schemes in export of grain

State Customs Service refutes SBU and BES accusations of creating corruption schemes in export of grain

12:10 05.01.2023
BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

BES hands over to ARMA Ermolino semi-finished meat plant valued at over UAH 350 mln

16:02 08.11.2022
New supervisory boards of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta created from five members – media

New supervisory boards of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta created from five members – media

17:28 27.09.2022
BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

BES recommends including in sanctions list 23 legal entities associated with Russia, Belarus with assets of over UAH 1 bln

15:49 01.03.2022
BES to monitor cases of unjustified increase in prices for housing for IDPs, services and goods

BES to monitor cases of unjustified increase in prices for housing for IDPs, services and goods

15:40 23.11.2021
Ukrtatnafta resumes production of petroleum products after repairs

Ukrtatnafta resumes production of petroleum products after repairs

12:54 17.08.2021
Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

17:37 28.05.2021
Ukrtatnafta declares readiness to fully provide domestic market with gasoline

Ukrtatnafta declares readiness to fully provide domestic market with gasoline

12:40 12.05.2021
Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU destroys 610 occupiers, two tanks, five artillery systems, enemy air defense system in 24 hours – General Staff

Some 15 European Commissioners arrive in Ukraine as part of European Commission's College

European Commission's College of Commissioners with von der Leyen arrive in Kyiv

Three killed, 22 injured after shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region

Zelensky invites Austria to become more actively involved in humanitarian demining in Ukraine

LATEST

AFU destroys 610 occupiers, two tanks, five artillery systems, enemy air defense system in 24 hours – General Staff

Some 15 European Commissioners arrive in Ukraine as part of European Commission's College

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains police officers in first aid

European Commission's College of Commissioners with von der Leyen arrive in Kyiv

Three killed, 22 injured after shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region

Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

Zelensky invites Austria to become more actively involved in humanitarian demining in Ukraine

URCS opens two psychosocial support centers

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Vinnytsia region

Austria to give Ukraine EUR 5 mln euros to restore transformer substations - president

AD
AD
AD
AD