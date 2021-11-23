Memo with IMF provides SAPO head appointment by Dec, measures to support population during rising world gas prices – Hetmansev

One of the structural beacons of Ukraine's memorandum with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is the completion by the end of November 2021 of the process of selection and appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and ensuring its autonomy, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax And Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Moreover, the memorandum contains the intention 'to continue to protect vulnerable groups of the population through sufficient allocations for social programs.' This means subsidies. Not that there is no increase in tariffs, on the contrary, there are measures aimed at supporting the population during the period of rising world gas prices," the MP said.

As Hetmantsev said, the memorandum also provides for the adoption of "resource" bill No.5600, improvement of the administration of excise taxes, personal income tax on the sale of real estate and rent.

According to him, the memorandum with the Fund contains a rule on "improving tax administration" and minimizing opportunities for abuse, in particular, improving the administration of excise taxes and personal income tax on the sale of real estate.

"Ukraine, according to the memorandum, intends to close tax loopholes associated with real estate transactions and improve the assessment of the tax base for corporate income tax and rental payments," the head of the parliamentary committee said.

"The memorandum provides for Ukraine's intention to reduce the national budget deficit to 3.5% of GDP [the national budget for 2021 provides for a 5.5% deficit], but this is already included in the 2022 draft budget. In addition, Ukraine expressed its intention in response on the recent increase in gas prices, to introduce transparent measures to protect vulnerable segments of the population, to strengthen the financial position of thermal communal energy enterprises," the parliamentarian said.

In addition, the document provides for the adoption of Bill No.5600 to provide additional fiscal opportunities to increase priority spending for 2022.

The memorandum also provides for the continuation of the implementation of the pension reform.