Economy

13:16 20.11.2021

Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia - Makogon

2 min read
Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia - Makogon

Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia, Serhiy Makogon, the head of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), has said.

"After the pompous signing of a long-term contract with Gazprom and the launch of the Turkish-Bulgarian-Serbian flow, Hungary continues to receive most of the gas for the country's needs through Ukraine, but this is not transit from the Russian Federation. At present, Hungary receives from Ukraine almost twice as much gas than from Serbia via the Turkish Stream," Makogon wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday night.

He posted a graph showing that after the explosion of a new gas pipeline in Bulgaria, Hungary receives the bulk of its gas from Ukraine.

"It should be noted that Gazprom does not transit gas through Ukraine to Hungary from October 1. Although it has fully paid transit capacities in the amount of 24 million cubic meters per day," the head of the operator stressed.

According to him, dependence on the gas pipeline that does not have reserve branches carries significant risks for Hungary.

"But Ukraine is always ready to help," Makogon said.

Earlier it was reported that gas supplies through Bulgaria to Romania, Serbia and Hungary were stopped due to an accident on the Bulgartransgaz gas pipeline that occurred on Sunday night.

At the same time, Bulgartransgaz notes that in the morning gas transportation to Romania was partially restored. Bulgarian gas workers are working on the restoration of the gas pipeline.

Tags: #hungary #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 18.11.2021
Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

Ukraine ready to cut gas transit cost, provide its UGS facilities for strategic reserve – talk between Zelensky and von der Leyen

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

17:16 05.11.2021
Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

16:51 26.10.2021
Ukraine has some asymmetric retaliatory steps in case Russia stops gas supplies – Kuleba

Ukraine has some asymmetric retaliatory steps in case Russia stops gas supplies – Kuleba

11:24 26.10.2021
Naftogaz to supply gas to household customers of SoLR at UAH 7.96 per cubic m, budget-funded entities at UAH 16.8 in Oct-Nov

Naftogaz to supply gas to household customers of SoLR at UAH 7.96 per cubic m, budget-funded entities at UAH 16.8 in Oct-Nov

18:04 25.10.2021
GTSOU reports on readiness of all facilities for heating season

GTSOU reports on readiness of all facilities for heating season

12:07 18.10.2021
Zelensky: We have enough gas reserves for Ukrainian consumers today

Zelensky: We have enough gas reserves for Ukrainian consumers today

16:38 15.10.2021
Difference between Ukrgazvydobuvannia current production and public gas consumption 0.5-1 bcm - Vitrenko

Difference between Ukrgazvydobuvannia current production and public gas consumption 0.5-1 bcm - Vitrenko

13:38 12.10.2021
European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

12:01 12.10.2021
Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

Rada's adoption of three financial laws to help build powerful financial sector in Ukraine – Rozhkova

IMF confirms board's intention to consider second SBA tranche for Ukraine on Nov 22

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

LATEST

NBU postpones for one year banks' coverage of 100% of operational risk, decides to start with 50%

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

Rada's adoption of three financial laws to help build powerful financial sector in Ukraine – Rozhkova

IMF confirms board's intention to consider second SBA tranche for Ukraine on Nov 22

Kaplor 7 pays UAH 235 mln for Odesavynprom

Belarus to cease electricity supplies to Ukraine as of Nov 18

Head of State Property Fund files letter of resignation – source

Kyiv intends to increase cost of travel in public transport to UAH 20 from Jan 1 - Kyiv State Administration

Introduction of personal data collection from consignees to have negative impact on intl delivery market – Nova Poshta

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD