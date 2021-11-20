Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia - Makogon

Ukraine supplies bulk of gas to Hungary, but this is not transit from Russia, Serhiy Makogon, the head of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), has said.

"After the pompous signing of a long-term contract with Gazprom and the launch of the Turkish-Bulgarian-Serbian flow, Hungary continues to receive most of the gas for the country's needs through Ukraine, but this is not transit from the Russian Federation. At present, Hungary receives from Ukraine almost twice as much gas than from Serbia via the Turkish Stream," Makogon wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday night.

He posted a graph showing that after the explosion of a new gas pipeline in Bulgaria, Hungary receives the bulk of its gas from Ukraine.

"It should be noted that Gazprom does not transit gas through Ukraine to Hungary from October 1. Although it has fully paid transit capacities in the amount of 24 million cubic meters per day," the head of the operator stressed.

According to him, dependence on the gas pipeline that does not have reserve branches carries significant risks for Hungary.

"But Ukraine is always ready to help," Makogon said.

Earlier it was reported that gas supplies through Bulgaria to Romania, Serbia and Hungary were stopped due to an accident on the Bulgartransgaz gas pipeline that occurred on Sunday night.

At the same time, Bulgartransgaz notes that in the morning gas transportation to Romania was partially restored. Bulgarian gas workers are working on the restoration of the gas pipeline.