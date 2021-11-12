No grounds for rolling blackouts – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that today there are no grounds for rolling blackouts.

"Today, neither the Energy Ministry nor Ukrenergo have any grounds for rolling blackouts. We are not preparing for rolling blackouts, and we are not making such plans," Shmyhal said in the Right to Power talk show on the 1 + 1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

The prime minister stressed that the dissemination of information about possible rolling blackouts is a manipulation.