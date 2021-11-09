Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn from 2022 – minister

In 2022, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia will transfer passenger transportation to Deutsche Bahn DB Engineering&Consulting management.

"According to the plan, we will transfer passenger transportation to the management of Deutsche Bahn Consulting from next year [...] let me remind you that Deutsche Bahn has such experience in Kazakhstan and it is quite successful," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said during the forum titled "Big Construction: New Railway" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Currently, the company is implementing the first phase of joint cooperation, namely the provision of consulting services.