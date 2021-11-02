Gazprom declines to book additional capacities in Q1 2022 via Ukraine, Poland

Gazprom has declined to book additional transit capacity via Ukraine and Poland for Q1 2022, according to the results of booking auctions on GSA Platform and Regional Booking Platform.

Gazprom has been refraining from long-term bookings this year, preferring mostly monthly contracts.

Liberalization of the European gas market has resulted in the rejection of long-term transit agreements. Transparent auction bookings have replaced the long-term agreements in order to eliminate excess booking costs from the gas price. Consequently, those shipping gas are free to book only their required capacity amount, and for the time when the capacity would be necessary.