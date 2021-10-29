Fitch assigns forthcoming Ukrenergo eurobond issue 'B (EXP)' rating

The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has assigned the expected long-term rating of "B (EXP)" to the forthcoming issue of "green" eurobonds of PrJSC Ukrenergo, the agency said in a press release.

The assignment of the final rating will depend on the receipt of the final documents that meet the requirements of the information already received and the details of the amount, coupon rate and maturity dates, the document says.

As reported with reference to sources in banking circles, Ukrenergo is preparing to place five-year "green" eurobonds in dollars.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Ukreximbank were appointed organizers of the placement.

Conference calls with investors within preparation for the deal will begin on October 28.

Earlier in October, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine provided Ukrenergo with state guarantees in the amount of up to UAH 22.8 billion ($ 865 million at the exchange rate at the time of the resolution) for issuing eurobonds to pay off debts for electricity produced from renewable energy sources (RES).