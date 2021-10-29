Economy

09:54 29.10.2021

Ukrenergo preparing to place five-year 'green' eurobonds in dollars

1 min read
Ukrenergo preparing to place five-year 'green' eurobonds in dollars

Ukrenergo is preparing to place "green" eurobonds in dollars, a source in banking circles told Interfax.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Ukreximbank were appointed organizers of the placement.

Conference calls with investors within preparation for the deal will begin on October 28.

Earlier in October, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine provided Ukrenergo with state guarantees in the amount of up to UAH 22.8 billion ($ 865 million at the exchange rate at the time of the resolution) for issuing eurobonds to pay off debts for electricity produced from renewable energy sources (RES).

According to the document, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine together with Ukrenergo and Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise, one of the participants in the wholesale electricity market, must ensure that the borrowed funds are directed to pay off the debt arising under contracts for the sale and purchase of electricity at a feed-in tariff, signed between Guaranteed Buyer and RES generation.

Ukrenergo expects to ensure full repayment of debts to producers of "green" electricity by issuing eurobonds and its own funds, head of the company board Volodymyr Kudrytsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukrenergo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:54 29.10.2021
Fitch assigns forthcoming Ukrenergo eurobond issue 'B (EXP)' rating

Fitch assigns forthcoming Ukrenergo eurobond issue 'B (EXP)' rating

11:04 17.09.2021
Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

16:22 27.07.2021
Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

10:35 23.07.2021
Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

Ukraine places additional 2029 eurobonds for $500 mln at 6.3% - Finance Ministry

17:36 16.07.2021
Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

11:52 09.07.2021
Demand for five-year eurobonds of Ukrzaliznytsia for $300 mln at 7.875% double supply

Demand for five-year eurobonds of Ukrzaliznytsia for $300 mln at 7.875% double supply

12:55 06.07.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia plans five-year eurobonds for $300 mln, appoints organizers

Ukrzaliznytsia plans five-year eurobonds for $300 mln, appoints organizers

09:27 24.06.2021
Metinvest may continue redemption of eurobonds to reduce debt burden

Metinvest may continue redemption of eurobonds to reduce debt burden

18:45 22.06.2021
Ukravtodor first issues eurobonds on the LSE

Ukravtodor first issues eurobonds on the LSE

13:50 11.06.2021
Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Moldovan Energocom, no supplies under it – Naftogaz

Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

Naftogaz to supply gas to household customers of SoLR at UAH 7.96 per cubic m, budget-funded entities at UAH 16.8 in Oct-Nov

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

LATEST

Moldovan authorities hope for EU's support to cope with energy crisis

Govt expects growth in coal production – premier

Rise in coal prices forces cement producers to work with minimum margin – Ukrcement

Framework agreement signed between Naftogaz and Moldovan Energocom, no supplies under it – Naftogaz

Oschadbank files appeal against Paris court verdict to overturn arbitration decision on Russia's paying $1.3 bln

Naftogaz to supply gas to household customers of SoLR at UAH 7.96 per cubic m, budget-funded entities at UAH 16.8 in Oct-Nov

Economy Ministry announces competition for selection of four independent members of Naftogaz supervisory board

GTSOU reports on readiness of all facilities for heating season

Rada may adopt amendments to regulations in order to avoid delaying budget process - head of budget committee

Rada passes at second reading bill on development of biomethane production

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD