Economy

12:12 21.10.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

2 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists to the staff on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI.

"If such specialists can be selected, they will be with specific tasks, with clear KPIs... And definitely, the terms of partnership imply that compensation will be clearly tied to the result, to the percentage of the achieved financial effect," Director of the Passenger Company, the Ukrzaliznytsia's branch, Oleksandr Pertsovsky has said in an exclusive interview with Interfax- Ukraine.

According to him, it is on such conditions that Ukrzaliznytsia is ready to attract outside specialists on a regular basis.

According to him, Ukrzaliznytsia has outlined several phases of partnership with Deutsche Bahn.

"Indeed, we are negotiating a possibility of continuing this partnership in 2022. There is a desire to engage their people more systematically with a number of tasks, not only as consultants-experts, but also to implement an agreed strategy... We assume that a team of analysts, specialists who optimize the use of rolling stock in Germany, with their software product, with their solutions, can on a more permanent basis come to the Ukrzaliznytsia team and help us build this function here, passing on experience to domestic colleagues and working already in an operational format, not only as consultants," Pertsovsky said.

He also said that as part of cooperation between Ukrzaliznytsia and DB it is planned to build a detailed model for the development of passenger traffic and a business plan for the next five years, which will include modeling and budget forecast.

"This element of the project will also include the development of measures to optimize rolling stock, car fleet. A certain software product is involved here. An examination that shows what reserves we have for reducing operating costs for transporting a given number of passengers with the most efficient use of the fleet, what we have over the years needs for rolling stock, capital investments. After all, we cannot just "want to renew the fleet of cars" and present it for government funding. This should be a clear target model, taking into account the experience of a European operator, justifying the need," Pertsovsky said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #deutsche_bahn
