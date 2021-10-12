Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction opens up new challenges for Ukraine, the EU and Ukraine have agreed to launch a strategic dialogue on European energy security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The key to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is its energy security. The completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 opens up new challenges for Ukraine in addition to the existing ones. We agreed to launch a high-level strategic energy dialogue between Ukraine and the EU, it is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky said at a press conference of the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Tuesday.