Economy

13:06 12.10.2021

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction opens up new challenges for Ukraine, the EU and Ukraine have agreed to launch a strategic dialogue on European energy security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The key to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is its energy security. The completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 opens up new challenges for Ukraine in addition to the existing ones. We agreed to launch a high-level strategic energy dialogue between Ukraine and the EU, it is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky said at a press conference of the 23rd Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #eu #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

13:38 12.10.2021
European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

13:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

17:23 11.10.2021
EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

10:14 11.10.2021
Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

14:34 09.10.2021
EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

11:41 09.10.2021
Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

16:00 08.10.2021
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

12:50 08.10.2021
Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

09:32 07.10.2021
Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

Congressional Ukraine Caucus supports open tender for Naftogaz supervisory board

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

LATEST

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

Congressional Ukraine Caucus supports open tender for Naftogaz supervisory board

Minimum pension to increase in Ukraine from Dec 1 – PM

PM: Ukraine to join EU research and innovation programme with budget of almost EUR 100 bln

Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

Metinvest has development strategy until 2030, developing strategy until 2050 - CEO

Ukrzaliznytsia has no plan to raise ticket prices for passengers in 2022

Ukrainian PM: preparation of memo with IMF to be completed today or tomorrow

Customs Service head considers idea of transferring function of FX control of customs processing regime to be unrealistic

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD