Economy

18:37 28.09.2021

ENTSO-E supports Ukraine on path of synchronization with European power system – Ministry of Energy

1 min read
The ENTSO-E management has expressed support for Ukraine on the way to synchronization with the European power system, the Ministry of Energy said following a working meeting in Brussels on Tuesday between Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and ENTSO-E Secretary-General Sonya Twohig and Chair of the Board of ENTSO-E Joachim Vanzetta.

According to the report, during the meeting, the parties agreed on further steps regarding preparation for synchronization.

"Technical synchronization of the power systems of Ukraine and Europe is the main stage in the integration of our power markets. Therefore, a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress is very important at this stage of preparation. I am grateful for the support of our European partners," the press service said, citing Haluschenko.

The working meeting was also attended by Head of the NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky and advisor to the Minister of Energy Olena Zerkal.

