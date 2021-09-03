Economy

14:51 03.09.2021

Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

2 min read
Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

A $25 billion decarbonization plan for the Ukrainian energy sector provides for the decommissioning of obsolete coal generation facilities and the construction of flexible capacities.

This follows from the $277 billion worth plan for transforming Ukraine, presented in the United States during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, made public by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) on Telegram.

According to the decarbonization project, the implementation of which is envisaged until 2030, obsolete coal-fired power plants will be replaced with storage and other devices, small modular reactors, gas and ready-to-use hydrogen capacities, as well as thermal power plants operating on biomass and other types of renewable energy.

At the same time, the list of projects presented in the United States also included a project for technical synchronization with ENTSO-E worth $11.7 billion and a deadline until 2023 (the planned integration period) plus 20 years.

The project provides for the implementation of technical measures for the integration of the energy systems of Ukraine and Europe, as well as the introduction of Smart Grids systems, construction, reconstruction of overhead power grids and substations, as well as automation of the latter.

The share of Ukraine's participation in the projects is not indicated. The U.S.'s participation, according to the short description of the projects, provides for the supply of equipment and technologies, and the interest of the U.S. side is in the return on investment.

A government source confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that the list had been prepared on the eve of the visit. However, according to it, "some changes could have been made to it directly in the United States."

Tags: #usa #energy #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 03.09.2021
Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

16:29 03.09.2021
Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

15:46 03.09.2021
The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

15:04 03.09.2021
Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

14:16 03.09.2021
Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

11:15 03.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

11:05 03.09.2021
World Bank may provide Ukraine with $150 mln in case of emergency response to COVID-19

World Bank may provide Ukraine with $150 mln in case of emergency response to COVID-19

10:57 03.09.2021
Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

10:28 02.09.2021
Ukraine, United States to activate Strategic Partnership Commission between countries – Ukrainian-U.S. joint statement

Ukraine, United States to activate Strategic Partnership Commission between countries – Ukrainian-U.S. joint statement

10:00 02.09.2021
United States to provide Ukraine with $463 mln to support democracy, human rights

United States to provide Ukraine with $463 mln to support democracy, human rights

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

LATEST

Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

YES to hold new format event in Mystetsky Arsenal in Kyiv on Sept 9-11

Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Farmak automates recruitment procedure

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD