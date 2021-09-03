Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

A $25 billion decarbonization plan for the Ukrainian energy sector provides for the decommissioning of obsolete coal generation facilities and the construction of flexible capacities.

This follows from the $277 billion worth plan for transforming Ukraine, presented in the United States during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, made public by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) on Telegram.

According to the decarbonization project, the implementation of which is envisaged until 2030, obsolete coal-fired power plants will be replaced with storage and other devices, small modular reactors, gas and ready-to-use hydrogen capacities, as well as thermal power plants operating on biomass and other types of renewable energy.

At the same time, the list of projects presented in the United States also included a project for technical synchronization with ENTSO-E worth $11.7 billion and a deadline until 2023 (the planned integration period) plus 20 years.

The project provides for the implementation of technical measures for the integration of the energy systems of Ukraine and Europe, as well as the introduction of Smart Grids systems, construction, reconstruction of overhead power grids and substations, as well as automation of the latter.

The share of Ukraine's participation in the projects is not indicated. The U.S.'s participation, according to the short description of the projects, provides for the supply of equipment and technologies, and the interest of the U.S. side is in the return on investment.

A government source confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that the list had been prepared on the eve of the visit. However, according to it, "some changes could have been made to it directly in the United States."