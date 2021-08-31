Westinghouse to supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021

Westinghouse will supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021, President of Westinghouse's Europe, Middle East and Africa Operating Plant Services Business Unit Tarik Choho has said.

"In total, in 2021, we will deliver fuel for nine refuelings, and in 2022 it will be seven," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, for all the years of cooperation with National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Westinghouse has supplied 1,626 fuel assemblies for nuclear power plants to Ukraine.

Chokho recalled that Westinghouse fuel for VVER-1000 reactors is already in operation at six out of 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine. "These are units Nos. 1,3,4,5 of Zaporizhia NPP, as well as units Nos. 2 and 3 of Yuzhnoukrinsk NPP. Moreover, five units out of six [units Nos. 1,3,5 of Zaporizhia NPP and No. 3 of Yuzhnoukrinsk NPP] are fully loaded with Westinghouse fuel," he said.

In addition, starting in 2022, Westinghouse fuel for VVER-1000 reactors will also be used at unit No. 3 of Rivne NPP, and two years later Westinghouse will supply fuel for VVER-440 to unit No. 2 of this plant.