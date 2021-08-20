Economy

14:30 20.08.2021

Energoatom fully prepares CSFSF for operation, awaiting permission from regulator in coming days – Kotin

2 min read
Energoatom fully prepares CSFSF for operation, awaiting permission from regulator in coming days – Kotin

The Central Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility (CSFSF) is completely ready for operation, it remains to obtain permission from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Head of Energoatom Petro Kotin said.

"All work on our part has been completed, the technical procedures at the power units are being completed, the permission of the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate has also been obtained, it remains to obtain permission from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate. We expect it in the coming days," Kotin said during the ceremonial opening of the CSFSF in the exclusion zone on Friday.

According to him, about UAH 6 billion have been invested in the CSFSF implementation project at this stage since the start of construction.

At the same time, Kotin does not allow any risks with the commissioning of the storage facility. "Very soon we will start supplying real containers to CSFSF with nuclear fuel. I don't think we will not be able to do this for some reason," he said.

The head of Energoatom stressed that the first containers will arrive by the end of the year, according to the approved schedules, which provide for a certain margin of safety at the NPPs themselves.

"It is 100% that we will not take them to the Russian Federation," Kotin said.

Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, who was present at the opening, noted that the CSFSF is an important project in many aspects, first of all, energy independence from the Russian Federation.

"We are talking about real independence from Russia, one of the most important things that we must ensure," the minister said.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy announced the opening of the CSFSF tentatively for the Independence Day of Ukraine – August 24.

Tags: #energoatom #csfsf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:30 11.06.2021
Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

17:43 27.05.2021
Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

15:14 20.05.2021
Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

Energoatom tasked with reaching $500 mln in profit over 2021, doubling it soon – Zelensky

12:02 13.04.2021
Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

Energoatom expects about UAH 1 bln of net profit in Q1, 2021 - Kotin

14:18 15.03.2021
Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

11:32 09.03.2021
Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

17:30 17.02.2021
Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

13:50 10.02.2021
NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

11:09 04.02.2021
Govt approves transfer of railway track from Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom in exclusion zone for launch of CSFSF

Govt approves transfer of railway track from Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom in exclusion zone for launch of CSFSF

16:21 26.01.2021
Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

Bill on support of Energoatom provides for additional issue of UAH 7.3 bln govt bonds

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Metinvest accepts $142.5 mln of 2026 eurobonds for buyout

Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

Ukraine has every opportunity to enter top 10 world arms exporters – Ukroboronprom head

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukrainian Startup Fund finances almost 200 startups for almost $5 mln – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Metinvest, its partners send offer to buy out shares from minority shareholders of Pokrovske Colliery under squeeze-out procedure

DTEK Energy repairs 16 out of 28 TPP power units planned for 2021

Metinvest accepts $142.5 mln of 2026 eurobonds for buyout

Zelensky signs law abolishing Crimea free economic area

Interpipe forced to leave U.S. pipe market due to introduction of some restrictions – company's statement

Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

Vodafone Ukraine plans to acquire telecom operator Vega

Procedure for payment of pensions not to change from Sept 1 – Social Policy Ministry

Investments in new Kreisel plant in Lviv region to reach EUR10 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD