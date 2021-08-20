Metinvest accepts $142.5 mln of 2026 eurobonds for buyout

Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group, within a tender held to buy out up to $250 million of the principal amount of debt of its eurobonds maturing in 2026, which are now circulating in the market with a total face value of $647.661 million, has accepted bonds for the buyout for a total of $142.479 million.

According to a stock exchange statement of the holding company Metinvest B.V. on Thursday, the bonds will be redeemed at a price of $1,149 per every $1,000 of the bond par value.

Settlement of the bonds is expected on or around August 20, 2021.

At the same time, after the redemption, 2026 bonds will remain in circulation for a total of $505.182 million.