Investments in new Kreisel plant in Lviv region to reach EUR10 mln

The total cost of the project for the construction of a plant of the manufacturer and supplier of Kreisel building materials and systems in the village of Pisky (Pustomyty district of Lviv region) is EUR 10 million, Executive Director of DELTA Ukraine, which ensures the implementation of the project, Viktoria Berezhna, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have accompanying the customer since 2017 to this point. Special attention was paid to technologies – during this time the suppliers of technological equipment have completely changed, because the plant shall meet all the requirements of modern production," Berezhna said during the groundbreaking ceremony held on August 12.

At the same time, she said that the total area of the land plot allocated for the implementation of this project is 5 hectares.

Berezhna said that due to adjustments, the project passed the examination twice. DELTA Ukraine, together with the customer, went through the procedures for the development and protection of the environmental impact assessment project.

"Thanks to confidence in the political and economic situation in Ukraine, at the end of June 2021, the investment project was approved and is entering the phase of active implementation," she said.

Currently, the facility has received a building permit, construction work is starting. The official commissioning is planned for January 2023. Some 50 new jobs will be created.

Raw materials from local suppliers will be used for construction, and all chemical components for dry mixes are components of European manufacturers. New Austrian technological equipment will be used at the plant in the village of Pisky.

Founded in 2004, Kreisel-Building Materials LLC is a subsidiary of the Austrian company Röfix AG and is part of the international holding Fixit Gruppe, which includes five brands: Fixit, Greutol, Hasit, Kreisel and Röfix. The holding is one of the leading suppliers of systems in the field of building materials, has 67 locations in 18 European countries and about 2,500 employees.

At present, Kreisel-Building Materials LLC is one of the leaders of the Ukrainian market of dry building mixtures.

DELTA Ukraine is part of Austria's Delta Holding founded in 1977 in Wels. It provides services for construction, design, construction management, general contracting and green certification of buildings. The company has subsidiaries in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine.

DELTA Ukraine provides general design, concept development, construction management, designer and technical supervision for Kreisel.