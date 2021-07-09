Investments

09:57 09.07.2021

DELTA Ukraine invests $ 500,000 in Promprylad. Renovation innovation center

2 min read
DELTA Ukraine invests $ 500,000 in Promprylad. Renovation innovation center

DELTA Ukraine has officially become one of the largest investors in the Promprylad. Renovation innovation center with an investment of $ 500,000 until the end of the project, DELTA Ukraine's press service has reported.

"Our investment in Promprylad. Renovation is not just a strategic decision, but also a belief in the power of transforming industrial real estate into a space for work and life. We at DELTA believe in the concept of Urban Mining, which is ideal for the Promprylad project," the partner of DELTA Group, the Managing Director of DELTA Holding GmbH and DELTA Ukraine, Wolfgang Gomernik, said.

Back in November last year, DELTA Ukraine and Promprylad. Renovation announced a strategic partnership and jointly developed a model of long-term cooperation until the end of 2023. DELTA Ukraine has been leading the construction process of the innovation center for more than six months. One building already operates on the territory of Promprylad, where events, meetings and other activities are held.

"It has always been important for us to build long-term partnerships. When we first met DELTA Ukraine, we immediately saw a complete coincidence in values and principles of work. We really appreciate the high professionalism of the DELTA team. We are very pleased with this partnership and are confident in long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with a positive result both for each of the companies and for the society as a whole," CEO of Promprylad. Renovation Yuriy Filiuk said.

The mission and main area of responsibility of DELTA Ukraine in the Promprylad. Renovation project is, first of all, the management of the construction process from design to commissioning of buildings in accordance with the latest international green building standards.

"Now the project is at the design and preparatory stage. By the end of 2021 we plan to commission the first stage of construction," Volodymyr Dukhanin, the DELTA Ukraine project manager, noted.

Tags: #promprylad_renovation #delta_ukraine
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

LATEST

Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Airport in Mariupol will raise economic attractiveness of city and region - mayor

DTEK Oil & Gas invests UAH 1.2 bln in work on Zinkovska area at first stage

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Horsch opens representative office in Kyiv region with investment of EUR 5 mln – minister

Govt approves requirements for investors to use investment nanny tool

Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

Ukrainian ports need UAH 17 bln of investments - acting head of USPA

Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD