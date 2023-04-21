Delta Ukraine to ensure construction of Kingspan building technology campus under green standard

A campus of the Irish manufacturer of heat-insulating energy-efficient technologies Kingspan in Ukraine will be certified according to the green standard, Delta Ukraine, which is participating in the project, reported.

According to the company's page on Linkedin, Delta Ukraine provides Kingspan with overall design, BIM management, design engineering solutions, project and construction management, architectural and technical supervision, British or American green standard certification.

In February, the Investment Promotion Office (UkraineInvest) under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in accordance with the law on "investment nannies," signed a memorandum on the preparation of applications for an investment project with Kingspan for $220 million.

The start of construction of a campus in Lviv region is scheduled for 2024, the project implementation period is about five years. The implementation of the project will create 600-800 new jobs.

"The uniqueness of the Kingspan project lies in its innovative approach to the construction and production of advanced materials with low carbon emissions. Kingspan's investment in Ukraine reflects its vision of the potential of the construction materials and systems market and the development of sustainable construction on a global scale," the press release says.

The new campus is expected to include six main production blocks, each building will be equipped with solar panels, which will allow more efficient use of energy.

Established in 1965 in Ireland, Kingspan specializes in construction solutions for building envelopes (roofs, walls, and facades) as well as security walls, cold storage doors, high-tech solid urethane and solid phenolic thermal insulation for roofs, walls, floors and piping. It operates 200 production facilities worldwide. The company came to Ukraine in 2005.

Delta Ukraine is part of the Austrian company Delta Holding, founded in 1977 in Wels. It provides construction, design, construction management, general contracting, and green building certification services. The company has subsidiaries in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine.