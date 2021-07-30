Economy

10:43 30.07.2021

'Green' bonds could be issued in Oct – MP Honcharenko

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters in the Cabinet of Ministers, has agreed on the need to issue "green" bonds for settlements with renewable energy generation with an expected date for their issue in October this year.

The co-chairman of Inter-Factional Union "Clean Energy," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction), who took part in the headquarters meeting, said this on Telegram.

"At the meeting, the prime minister agreed that in order to pay off debts to "clean" energy producers, it is necessary to place bonds. The expected date for their issue is October," he wrote.

Honcharenko recalled that the state did not fulfill the conditions of last year's memorandum between the government and "green" investors, which provided for the repayment of debts to renewable energy generation at the level of 40% in 2020 and 60% - evenly quarterly in 2021.

"As of today, the debt is UAH 15.8 billion, and the repayment schedule is not being met. Also, current payments were not provided in full," the MP said.

According to the data of state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer as of July 20, the level of payment for "green" electricity purchased in 2021 is 93% in January-April, 71% in May, 62% in June and 71% for the ten days in July.

The debt of Ukrenergo to Guaranteed Buyer for compensation payments for renewable energy generation for 2020 is UAH 11.6 billion, for 2021 - UAH 7.1 billion.

