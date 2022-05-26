Press Conferences

17:08 26.05.2022

Mobile hospitals can temporarily replace destroyed ones – opinion

2 min read

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Mobile hospitals can temporarily provide medical care to communities where hospitals were destroyed as a result of hostilities, Artem Honcharenko, President of the International Technology Transfer Association and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, has said.

"The creation of mobile hospitals, mobile operating rooms can ensure the operation of an almost full-fledged hospital based on a gym or any building, and tent camps can also be deployed, including in a simplified form. Until the stage of hospital recovery comes, such mobile hospitals will provide primary and secondary care," Honcharenko said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The deployment time of the mobile hospital is only 40 minutes, they are designed to receive 150 patients per day, Oleksiy Honcharov, head of the international relations department of the public organization Kontramarka Help, has said.

"According to our estimates, about 40 such hospitals are needed throughout Ukraine. Of course, the more of them, the better. Currently, there is a serious problem with destroyed hospitals, so mobile hospitals can come to different cities to provide medical care," he explained.

The Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine (https://rdua.eu/) was established in April 2022 at the initiative of the International Technology Transfer Association and the I-Dolina start-up platform to organize and deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

NGO Kontramarka Help (https://www.kontramarka.help/) was founded by the creators of automation products for ticket services mticket, esport, Kontramarka for humanitarian aid to the army, territorial defense, hospitals.

Tags: #conference #hospitals
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 26.05.2022
IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

16:54 26.05.2022
KNUCA to prepare bachelors under reduced three-year program

KNUCA to prepare bachelors under reduced three-year program

16:39 26.05.2022
Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to create rehabilitation center for civilians, military persons in country's west

Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to create rehabilitation center for civilians, military persons in country's west

15:38 26.05.2022
Ukraine's Construction Academy offers format of 8-apartment buildings for rapid housing construction

Ukraine's Construction Academy offers format of 8-apartment buildings for rapid housing construction

12:59 23.05.2022
Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

12:39 20.05.2022
Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

17:19 19.05.2022
Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

15:14 20.04.2022
About UAH 13 bln needed to restore 36 completely destroyed hospitals – Liashko

About UAH 13 bln needed to restore 36 completely destroyed hospitals – Liashko

10:45 12.04.2022
Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

21:10 11.04.2022
In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Top managers of Kyiv-based plant Rosinka ask authorities to resolve its legal conflict with Sberbank

There are many people who want to join Freedom of Russia Legion – Legion rep

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

Closure of sky over Ukraine could work towards speedy ending of war – captured Russian pilot

Several Russian POWs say they want to remain in Ukraine

Servicemen of Russian 15th motorized rifle brigade apologized to people of Ukraine

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Classification of office real estate in Kyiv updated

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD