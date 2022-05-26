Press Conferences

17:48 26.05.2022

IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – It is planned to build an IT campus for representatives of creative industries in Lviv region, Artem Honcharenko, President of the International Technology Transfer Association (ITTA) and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, has said.

"Currently, we are implementing such a project, we have found a site in Lviv region. The legal process will begin soon. We plan to build the first campuses during the summer, where it will be possible to attract foreign partners and IT specialists, creative industries, youth to create a platform for discussion and start-ups," Honcharenko said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

He clarified that there are already agreements on the allocation of a land plot in Lviv region with an area of 8 hectares. The project provides for construction of campuses no more than five floors, the total area of ​​spaces will be 10,000 square meters.

According to Honcharenko, the campuses of the town will be able to host up to 1,000 participants, and construction of places of temporary residence is also envisaged. In addition, a rehabilitation center as part of the technology park will be designed for 500-600 people.

Previously, the creation of such towns was planned in Kyiv region, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.

"We postponed construction of such a center in Kharkiv to the post-war period. We will start talking with local authorities about what needs to be taken into account for construction of such a town of creative industries in terms of restoring the city," the ITTA president said.

"We would like to create not only a place for communication, but also, perhaps, with flexible taxation conditions, with the possibility of entering international markets," he stressed.

The Ukrainian non-profit organization International Technology Transfer Association (https://itta.org.ua/) was founded in 2020, its activities include software development, development of the IT sector in Ukraine. In April 2022, ITTA co-initiated the creation of a charitable foundation for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine to organize and deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

