16:39 26.05.2022

Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to create rehabilitation center for civilians, military persons in country's west

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, together with the Kontramarka Help project, plans to create a rehabilitation center for civilians and military personnel in western Ukraine, and later in other regions, president of the fund Artem Honcharenko has said.

"One of the projects that will be implemented by the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine together with Kontarmarka Help is the creation of a rehabilitation center for civilian and military people. We plan to create it in the western region, and then scale it all over Ukraine," Honcharenko said during press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, the center will provide assistance in physical and psychological rehabilitation, reintegration into civilian life, and job search.

"We have been seeing this problem since 2014, when combatants were not particularly actively recruited. Now there will be even more such people, so the problem needs to be solved in the near future," he said.

The Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine (https://rdua.eu/) was established in April 2022 at the initiative of the International Technology Transfer Association and the I-Dolina start-up platform to organize and deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

