Economy

19:01 29.07.2021

Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

2 min read
Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

 Mikheil Saakashvili, the head of the executive committee of the National Council of Reforms, presented the Act on Freedom of Entrepreneurship, proposing a number of measures to deregulate small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

"The Act on Freedom of Entrepreneurship is a change in the framework philosophy of attitudes towards business in Ukraine. This was the president's consideration during the discussion of the law on deoligarchization, let us talk about how to help small and medium-sized businesses. If we cannot deregulate small and medium-sized businesses, we are losing 2% or 3% annually in economic development," he said at a joint meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President and the National Council of Reforms in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Saakashvili, the act envisages the introduction of a unified standard and principles for the activities of state and local authorities in the direction of promoting business. Thus, the document provides for a ban on the creation of new regulatory agencies in the field of entrepreneurship, as well as the introduction of new permits and reporting, de-bureaucratization of business processes.

The project also proposes conducting unscheduled inspections and stopping the activities of a business entity solely by court decision, introducing insurance and a risk management system during inspections.

In addition, it is proposed to introduce self-regulation of activities in some areas and the possibility of choosing a subject for the provision of administrative services from among accredited third parties.

"I want to emphasize that this is a framework document. It should be sent for discussion to the committees and the government," Saakashvili said.

Tags: #busines #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:16 12.07.2021
Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

Saakashvili, his supporters behind recent unrest in Tbilisi - Georgian PM

11:45 09.03.2021
Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

14:25 05.10.2020
Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

12:36 01.10.2020
Border guards to be investigated for detaining Saakashvili during moving to Poland in 2018 – PGO

Border guards to be investigated for detaining Saakashvili during moving to Poland in 2018 – PGO

17:27 07.09.2020
Saakashvili's party United National Movement decides to nominate him for post of Georgia's PM

Saakashvili's party United National Movement decides to nominate him for post of Georgia's PM

16:37 27.08.2020
Saakashvili announces his return to Georgian politics

Saakashvili announces his return to Georgian politics

10:20 31.07.2020
Saakashvili's proposals on judicial reform serve as invitation to discussion between specialists and society - Zelensky's advisor

Saakashvili's proposals on judicial reform serve as invitation to discussion between specialists and society - Zelensky's advisor

14:05 20.07.2020
Supreme Court Chief Justice criticizes Saakashvili's reform ideas as 'slogans without concrete proposals, no dialogue'

Supreme Court Chief Justice criticizes Saakashvili's reform ideas as 'slogans without concrete proposals, no dialogue'

13:52 10.07.2020
Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

18:54 30.06.2020
Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Zelensky fully supports replacement of profit tax by exit capital tax – Saakashvili

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

S&P upgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC+' on improved liquidity, outlook stable

President Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Georgieva have phone call

IMF mission to visit Ukraine in Sept – IMF managing director

Ukraine gets $500 mln from extra placement of 2029 eurobonds

Naftogaz could see UAH 105 bln of losses instead of declared profit of UAH 12.6 bln in Q1 2021 – head

LATEST

Nova Poshta tests delivery of parcel by drone from Kyiv to Kharkiv

S&P upgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC+' on improved liquidity, outlook stable

Ukrzaliznytsia records increase in daily cargo handling by more than 11% compared to June 2021

Govt authorizes finance minister to agree on terms of mandate letter between Oschadbank and EBRD to raise loan of up to EUR 100 mln

Energy Ministry asks Finance Ministry to support Guaranteed Buyer's initiative to issue govt bonds to pay for 20% of 'green' electricity for 2021

President Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Georgieva have phone call

IMF mission to visit Ukraine in Sept – IMF managing director

Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

Ukrspyrt cuts number of distilleries by 25 in one year – Ukrspyrt head

ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD