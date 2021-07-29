Economy

13:46 29.07.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia records increase in daily cargo handling by more than 11% compared to June 2021

1 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia sees record figures for daily loading of goods – more than 801,000 tonnes daily, the press service of the company reported with reference to acting Board Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia Ivan Yuryk.

"Over the past two days, the increase in daily load amounted to more than 11% compared to June 2021 and more than 16% compared to the first half of this year," the press service said, citing Yuryk.

He also said that Ukrzaliznytsia is ready to fully satisfy the country's economy's need for rail freight traffic, it has the necessary locomotive reserve and continues to seek all opportunities for the strong development of rail freight traffic.

As reported with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia, in June 2021, the average daily loading of goods amounted to 721,000 tonnes, which is 9% more than in 2020 and 5% higher than in pre-epidemic 2019. In turn, the freight car turnover indicator in June 2021 accelerated by 6% versus June 2020 and by 23.5% versus June 2019, to 7.07 days.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
