14:37 26.07.2021

Razumkov signs laws stimulating development of electric transport in Ukraine

 Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov signed laws on stimulating the development of electric transport in Ukraine, the parliament's press service said.

This is about bill No. 3476 on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the stimulation of the development of the electric transport industry in Ukraine and bill No. 3477 on amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine regarding the stimulation of the development of the electric transport industry in Ukraine.

According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, these legislative initiatives are directed to the signature of the President of Ukraine.

The purpose of bill No. 3476 is to stimulate the development of production in Ukraine of electric vehicles, chargers and components for them. This will create new jobs and increase the share of auto production and related industries in the country's GDP.

According to the document, temporarily until January 1, 2031, operations involving the import of goods into Ukraine by enterprises that have, create or modernize production facilities for the industrial production of electric vehicles are exempted from value added tax.

The law also temporarily, until January 1, 2026, exempts from VAT operations on the import into the customs territory of Ukraine and on the delivery to the customs territory of Ukraine of new vehicles equipped with spark-ignition internal combustion engines operating exclusively on compressed natural gas methane, liquefied natural gas methane or biogas.

At the same time, according to bill No. 3477, until January 1, 2031, goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine by enterprises that have, create or modernize production facilities for the industrial production of vehicles are exempt from import duty tax if they are imported by enterprises for their own production.

