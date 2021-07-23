Ukrzaliznytsia again discussing cooperation options with Deutsche Bahn

The management of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia held a series of meetings with representatives of DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH (Germany), the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in a number of areas.

As reported on the Ukrzaliznytsia's website on Thursday, representatives of Deutsche Bahn, in particular, got acquainted with the work of the passenger depots of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Ukrzaliznytsia branch – Ukrainian High-Speed Railway Company. During the visit to the facilities, the issues of improving services and, in general, the vertical of passenger transportation were considered.

In addition, the parties discussed possible cooperation during the mechanisms for implementing PSO contracts, the issue of tariffs for access to infrastructure, the establishment of transport analytics and the use of appropriate IT solutions, the development of technical specifications for rolling stock, etc.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia, the national operator of German railways Deutsche Bahn AG and DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH on February 5, 2020 signed a memorandum of understanding on a strategic partnership for the development of Ukrzaliznytsia.