Economy

17:50 24.06.2021

Vodafone Ukraine, DTEK launch Ukraine's first Smart Factory project based on 5G

2 min read
Vodafone Ukraine, DTEK launch Ukraine's first Smart Factory project based on 5G

The mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine and DTEK Energy are launching the first Smart Factory 5G project in Ukraine based on the Corum Svitlo Shakhtaria plant (Kharkiv), the heads of the companies said during a presentation.

"Today, for the first time in Ukraine, we are presenting a new Smart Factory project. This project is unique not only in that there will be a new "smart" factory, but also solutions will be implemented on the 5G test network," Olha Ustynova, the CEO of Vodafone Ukraine, said during the presentation.

Director General of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev, in turn, said that one of the first pilots that the company wants to try within the framework of this project will be a survey of industrial facilities using 5G and drones.

"Thanks to 5G, we see opportunities for online interaction with our customers in terms of equipment delivery, training, presentation of new equipment so that the new that Corum produces is quickly implemented and goes to production and operation for miners," he said.

Saleev also added that the development of 5G in the mine will allow machine builders, together with miners, to increase the efficiency of operation of mining equipment, and in the future, transfer to the technology of absolutely deserted operation of equipment in coal mines.

"We see the possibility of further replicating the project that we will implement at Svitlo Shakhtaria plant - the synergy of 5G and drones. In particular, DTEK Grids will be able to use this to quickly, accurately, efficiently identify and eliminate damage on power grids," the CEO said.

"The Smart Factory project is a new opportunity in terms of industrial robotization both for our enterprise and for other enterprises in Ukraine," he said.

The project will implement the Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution, which includes the Enterprise Core network and a radio access system using the Ericsson Radio Dot System.

Tags: #vodafone #5g #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:05 04.06.2021
Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

15:49 01.06.2021
DTEK mulling expansion of its oil and gas business

DTEK mulling expansion of its oil and gas business

14:42 01.06.2021
DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

16:36 06.05.2021
DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

11:53 28.04.2021
DTEK Energy enters lock-up agreement with over 50% of eurobond holders, 95% of lenders

DTEK Energy enters lock-up agreement with over 50% of eurobond holders, 95% of lenders

15:16 13.04.2021
Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

Vodafone Ukraine sees net profit fall by 52%, revenue growth by 14% in 2020

19:12 12.03.2021
Number of 5G smartphones possessed by Ukrainians increases six-fold in Q4 2020

Number of 5G smartphones possessed by Ukrainians increases six-fold in Q4 2020

17:58 09.03.2021
Siemens to supply Blue GIS switchgear to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

Siemens to supply Blue GIS switchgear to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

12:15 26.02.2021
Load on thermal power generation during current heating season doubles compared to previous – DTEK

Load on thermal power generation during current heating season doubles compared to previous – DTEK

17:19 12.02.2021
DTEK intends to launch first green hydrogen pilot projects by late 2021

DTEK intends to launch first green hydrogen pilot projects by late 2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Metinvest may continue redemption of eurobonds to reduce debt burden

Shmyhal, President of Georgia discuss trade, economic cooperation, tourism development

Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

Multi-operator of real estate Nhood potentially interested in concession of Ukrainian railway stations – Nhood COO

Ukravtodor first issues eurobonds on the LSE

Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD