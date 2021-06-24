Vodafone Ukraine, DTEK launch Ukraine's first Smart Factory project based on 5G

The mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine and DTEK Energy are launching the first Smart Factory 5G project in Ukraine based on the Corum Svitlo Shakhtaria plant (Kharkiv), the heads of the companies said during a presentation.

"Today, for the first time in Ukraine, we are presenting a new Smart Factory project. This project is unique not only in that there will be a new "smart" factory, but also solutions will be implemented on the 5G test network," Olha Ustynova, the CEO of Vodafone Ukraine, said during the presentation.

Director General of DTEK Energy Ildar Saleev, in turn, said that one of the first pilots that the company wants to try within the framework of this project will be a survey of industrial facilities using 5G and drones.

"Thanks to 5G, we see opportunities for online interaction with our customers in terms of equipment delivery, training, presentation of new equipment so that the new that Corum produces is quickly implemented and goes to production and operation for miners," he said.

Saleev also added that the development of 5G in the mine will allow machine builders, together with miners, to increase the efficiency of operation of mining equipment, and in the future, transfer to the technology of absolutely deserted operation of equipment in coal mines.

"We see the possibility of further replicating the project that we will implement at Svitlo Shakhtaria plant - the synergy of 5G and drones. In particular, DTEK Grids will be able to use this to quickly, accurately, efficiently identify and eliminate damage on power grids," the CEO said.

"The Smart Factory project is a new opportunity in terms of industrial robotization both for our enterprise and for other enterprises in Ukraine," he said.

The project will implement the Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution, which includes the Enterprise Core network and a radio access system using the Ericsson Radio Dot System.