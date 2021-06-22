Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

The Ministry of Economy proposes to lift the ban on the export of unprocessed timber and add new commodity items to the list of timber and wood products, the export of which requires the obligatory submission of a certificate of origin to the customs.

The ministry posted the corresponding bill on its website for discussion.

In the accompanying materials to the bill, the department recalled that the temporary restriction on the export of unprocessed timber, which has been in effect since 2015, violates the terms of the Association Agreement with the EU. Consequently, the arbitration panel on the dispute initiated by the European side recommended Ukraine to take appropriate measures.

At the same time, the Ministry of Economy notes that certain subjects of foreign economic activity evade the established restrictions, exporting products under the guise of those that do not require certification.

"The lack of verification of the origin of timber during the export of certain commodity items makes it possible to legalize timber of illegal origin," the materials to the bill state.

To combat such deviations, the ministry proposes to supplement the list of timber and timber products, the export of which requires certification of the origin of timber and timber made from them, with commodity items 4402, 4406, 4408, 4409, 4415, 4416 00 00 00, the text of the bill indicates.

As reported, on April 9, 2015, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law banning the export of timber and lumber in unprocessed form (round timber) for 10 years.