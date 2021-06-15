Economy

17:58 15.06.2021

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

1 min read
IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

Experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are analyzing the law on tax amnesty passed today to see if it is impossible to use it for money laundering and corruption, as well as regarding the effectiveness of verification procedures, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman has said.

Any bill on tax amnesty should contain strong safeguards that make money laundering and corruption impossible, he said in response to an inquiry from Interfax-Ukraine.

The bill should also introduce robust scrutiny procedures to prevent abuse by public figures, their relatives and closely related persons, Ljungman added.

Tags: #ljungman #ukraine #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 15.06.2021
Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

17:46 15.06.2021
OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

12:01 15.06.2021
Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

09:40 15.06.2021
In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

18:41 14.06.2021
NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

NATO summit: decision on Ukraine's future membership in Alliance is in force, Kyiv must promote reforms

17:22 12.06.2021
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on June 13-15

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on June 13-15

18:44 11.06.2021
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

17:31 11.06.2021
J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

15:08 11.06.2021
Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

13:49 11.06.2021
Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows to 0.2% in four months – Economy Ministry

Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows to 0.2% in four months – Economy Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

SFS raids Naftogaz in case of VAT evasion for UAH 2.7 bln

LATEST

Ukrtransnafta first time transports Algerian crude oil

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 39 mln of profit in May

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

SFS raids Naftogaz in case of VAT evasion for UAH 2.7 bln

Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

Govt appoints official investigation on Energoatom head Kotin

IMF still waiting for much more progress by Ukraine before second SBA tranche – fund

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD