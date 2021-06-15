IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

Experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are analyzing the law on tax amnesty passed today to see if it is impossible to use it for money laundering and corruption, as well as regarding the effectiveness of verification procedures, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman has said.

Any bill on tax amnesty should contain strong safeguards that make money laundering and corruption impossible, he said in response to an inquiry from Interfax-Ukraine.

The bill should also introduce robust scrutiny procedures to prevent abuse by public figures, their relatives and closely related persons, Ljungman added.