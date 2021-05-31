EBRD prepares to finance some bioenergy projects under program with cost nearing $55 mln

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is working on a number of projects under the Sustainable Bioenergy Value Chain Innovation Programme with the cost of about $55 million, program manager Kyrylo Tomliak has said.

"Particular bioenergy projects are now in the bank at the stage of developing feasibility studies aimed at proceeding with their financing and implementation in the future. These projects relate to the generation of electricity and heat from biomass and biogas, associated with the use of agricultural waste," Tomliak told Interfax-Ukraine at a conference held by the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine devoted to the development of bioenergy.

According to him, the EBRD programme to support bioenergy with a lending volume of about $55 million was opened at the end of 2019 and is designed for four years.