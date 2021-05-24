Economy

12:49 24.05.2021

The United States urges Ukrainian authorities to provide anti-corruption guarantees for land reform

The United States urges Ukrainian authorities to provide anti-corruption guarantees for land reform

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien has urged the Ukrainian authorities to pass additional bylaws to provide anti-corruption guarantees for land reform.

As the country is quickly approaching the opening day of the farmland market, the continued leadership of all participants, including the international community, is important, Kvien said at the Ukraine 30 Land All-Ukrainian forum held in Kyiv on Monday.

She said that the adoption of the law to lift the ban on the sale of farmland last year was an important step towards the adoption of market principles, which will give land owners more flexibility in using the property they own.

The United States applauds the Ukrainian President's dedication to this important reform and looks forward to seeing it accomplish after years of stalemate, she added.

Kvien welcomed the adoption of laws that are important for the implementation of land reform by the Verkhovna Rada in the past weeks of two. At the same time, she said, more needs to be done to ensure the success of land reform, including fair implementation.

A law creating partial loan guarantees for small farmers should be passed, as this law will ensure that every Ukrainian has the opportunity of participating in the farming business, she said.

Kvien also drew attention to the fact that, unfortunately, due to conflicting reports, many Ukrainians remain skeptical that the land reform will provide them with benefits.

It is vital that land and community owners know their rights and how to protect them. The United States urges the Ukrainian government and the media to initiate a public awareness campaign to provide clear, accurate information, she said.

She said that the United States, together with the European Union and partners from the World Bank, are ready to support the Ukrainian government in the implementation of land reform, which will meet the interests of all Ukrainians.

Tags: #kvien #land_reform
