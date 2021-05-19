Kyivstar launches option to pay for Kyivstar TV service using bank card

It is now possible to pay for a subscription to Kyivstar TV with a bank card, and not only with funds from a mobile account; this makes the service available to subscribers of all mobile operators and Internet providers, the company's press service said on Wednesday.

"Kyivstar TV service is one of the three leaders of Internet television in Ukraine. The ability to pay for the service from a credit card will make it more affordable for not only Kyivstar subscribers, but also other operators and providers," the company's press service said, citing its Chief Marketing Officer Pavlo Daniman.

It is noted that users can subscribe to four packages, the cost of which ranges from UAH 100 to 200 UAH.

"It is important for us not only to make the service as user-friendly as possible, but also to provide subscribers with exclusive novelties that they can only watch on our platform. Every month their number will increase, so we sincerely believe in success," manager of the Kyivstar TV project from 1 + 1 media Pavlo Rybak said.

Kyivstar TV is an online television platform that provides users with access to domestic and foreign content, live programs, and also offers pre-premiere screenings of projects.