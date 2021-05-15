Economy

17:37 15.05.2021

Zelensky signs law to extend export duty on ferrous scrap

2 min read
Zelensky signs law to extend export duty on ferrous scrap

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On Amendments to Section II "Final and Transitional Provisions "of the Law of Ukraine "On Amending Certain Laws of Ukraine Concerning Reducing the Deficit of Ferrous Scrap on the Domestic Market", by which it is proposed to prolong the export duty in the amount of EUR 58 per tonne for another five years.

"This document extends for five years - until September 15, 2026, the period of validity of the export (export) duty rate of EUR 58 per tonne for waste and scrap of ferrous metals. Thus, conditions are created to prevent a shortage of ferrous scrap in Ukraine, which will contribute to smooth operation of domestic metallurgical industry, preserving jobs and increasing tax revenues to the budgets of all levels," the press service of the head of state said.

In addition, the document will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, which is in line with Ukraine's intentions to join the European Green Deal, since each tonne of recycled scrap metal saves 1.5 tonness of CO2, 1.4 tonnes of iron ore and 740 kg of coal.

"Recycling of scrap into steel requires only 1/3 of energy costs in comparison with the production of steel from primary raw materials," it said.

The law comes into force the next day after its publication.

Tags: #law #export
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:06 30.04.2021
President signs law of Dec 3 on settlement of issues in housing and utilities sector, unblocking heating sector tariffs

President signs law of Dec 3 on settlement of issues in housing and utilities sector, unblocking heating sector tariffs

16:22 29.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

19:03 21.04.2021
Law on recruitment of reservists amended to meet principles of NATO states – Taran

Law on recruitment of reservists amended to meet principles of NATO states – Taran

10:01 21.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

10:28 20.04.2021
Robinson Patman participates in draft laws development to create incentives for industrial parks in Ukraine

Robinson Patman participates in draft laws development to create incentives for industrial parks in Ukraine

18:58 12.04.2021
Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

17:58 08.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

12:45 26.03.2021
Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

Zelensky signs law exempting vaccine manufacturers from liability for adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination

09:59 26.03.2021
Ukraine exports 34.45 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

Ukraine exports 34.45 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

10:42 23.02.2021
Metallurgists in favor of prolongation, tightening of restrictions on scrap export up to its complete ban

Metallurgists in favor of prolongation, tightening of restrictions on scrap export up to its complete ban

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

Cabinet sets maximum levels of trade markup for gas stations when selling diesel fuel, gasoline

After Medvedchuk, de-oligarchization to affect others, until they all become just big businessmen – Zelensky

LATEST

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

Cabinet sets maximum levels of trade markup for gas stations when selling diesel fuel, gasoline

After Medvedchuk, de-oligarchization to affect others, until they all become just big businessmen – Zelensky

Metinvest considers AMCU's requirements regarding acquisition of DMK unjustified due to enterprise's worn-out state

Finance Ministry raises forecast of payments on Ukraine's state debt in Q4, 2021 by UAH 1.9 bln

Kyiv to attract EUR30 mln loan from EIB for modernization of street lighting

Interpipe announces successful $300 mln eurobonds placement

France to finance 85% of EUR 300 mln contract for supply of firefighting car lifts for Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD