Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine at the end of April 2021 year-over-year slowed down from 8.5% to 8.4% at the end of March.

The State Statistics Service said on Friday, that inflation fell to 0.7% in April from 1.7% in March, 1% in February and 1.3% in January.

In addition, the State Statistics Service in April 2021 recorded core inflation at 0.7%, which is also lower than the previous month (1.6%).

In general, for the first four months of 2021, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 4.8%, core inflation to 3.1%.