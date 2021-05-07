Economy

15:51 07.05.2021

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

1 min read
Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine at the end of April 2021 year-over-year slowed down from 8.5% to 8.4% at the end of March.

The State Statistics Service said on Friday, that inflation fell to 0.7% in April from 1.7% in March, 1% in February and 1.3% in January.

In addition, the State Statistics Service in April 2021 recorded core inflation at 0.7%, which is also lower than the previous month (1.6%).

In general, for the first four months of 2021, inflation in Ukraine amounted to 4.8%, core inflation to 3.1%.

Tags: #inflation #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:16 07.05.2021
Ukraine records 8,404 new COVID-19 cases per day, 19,453 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,404 new COVID-19 cases per day, 19,453 recoveries – Stepanov

18:57 06.05.2021
American IT company CognitOps raises $ 11 mln, creates development center in Ukraine

American IT company CognitOps raises $ 11 mln, creates development center in Ukraine

18:27 06.05.2021
IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

13:15 06.05.2021
Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

12:35 06.05.2021
G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

10:32 06.05.2021
Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

09:31 06.05.2021
Ukraine reports 6,038 new COVID-19 cases, 374 related deaths in past day

Ukraine reports 6,038 new COVID-19 cases, 374 related deaths in past day

14:12 05.05.2021
Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

11:50 05.05.2021
Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

09:25 05.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Supervisory Board of Naftogaz reports violation of corporate governance standards upon dismissal of Kobolev

Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine's intl reserves 3.6% up in April – NBU

Ukrzaliznytsia, Stadler agree on cooperation, localization of production of Swiss trains in Ukraine

Change of Naftogaz head, without considering Supervisory Board, may harm Ukraine's intl image – Blinken

DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

Poliakov's Firefly Aerospace valued at $ 1 bln, first round of investments attracts over $ 175 mln

EIB to allocate EUR 58 mln to Ukraine to modernize vocational education system

Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

Low level of starting qualifications is most acute problem in labor market in construction industry – expert

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD