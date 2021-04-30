Economy

18:32 30.04.2021

EU, IFIs call for Ukraine's renewed commitment to reforms

1 min read
EU, IFIs call for Ukraine's renewed commitment to reforms

The European Union (EU), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) have expressed serious concern about recent events at Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, where the supervisory board has been temporarily suspended in order to dismiss the incumbent management team.

The EU and international financial intuitions (IFIs) in a joint statement published on Friday called upon the leadership of Ukraine to ensure that crucial management decisions at state-owned enterprises are taken in full accordance with the basic tenets of recognised corporate governance standards.

"Ukraine has made significant progress in recent years on advancing the corporate governance reform of state-owned companies towards transparency, accountability and independence. It is imperative to build on this progress to bolster the investment climate and attract much needed private-sector investment in Ukraine," they said in the statement.

"We are hoping for renewed commitment from the Ukrainian authorities to continuing reforms that will unlock investments, allowing the country to recover and realise its potential," the EU and IFIs said.

Tags: #eu #ifis
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:32 28.04.2021
EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

09:37 26.04.2021
EU invests EUR 1 bln in vaccine study, EUR 2.9 bln in expansion of production capacity

EU invests EUR 1 bln in vaccine study, EUR 2.9 bln in expansion of production capacity

17:59 20.04.2021
EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

EU expresses concern over closure of Russia's sea territory in Black Sea area

17:53 20.04.2021
EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

EU has no consensus on introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Russia - Kuleba

12:55 17.04.2021
Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

15:28 12.04.2021
EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

15:21 09.04.2021
Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

Cabinet to create working group to update EU Association Agreement – dpty PM

12:54 03.04.2021
European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

18:57 23.03.2021
EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

16:35 23.03.2021
Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

LATEST

Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

Vitrenko: Naftogaz to mull filing claims to intl arbitration to transfer gas sales points to Ukraine-Russian border

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company studying prospects of entering Asian markets

President signs law of Dec 3 on settlement of issues in housing and utilities sector, unblocking heating sector tariffs

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Prices for construction work in Ukraine up by 15% in March – statistics

Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD