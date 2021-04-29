Economy

17:14 29.04.2021

JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

2 min read
JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

JTI Ukraine tobacco company in 2020 produced 15.9 billion cigarettes at a factory in Kremenchuk (Poltava region), of which 6.04 billion were exported for $ 117.7 million, Director General of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Ukraine Paul Holloway said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that the export of cigarettes by the company remains stable, despite the contraction of the Ukrainian cigarette market. Last year, JTI Ukraine exported its products to 14 countries, including Japan and Mexico.

"We are planning to turn the factory in Kremenchuk into a large export hub. Our factory is very flexible and can produce various types of products - we export not only cigarettes, but, for example, filters, which are then used to produce cigarettes in our other factories. We hope that our factory in Ukraine will continue to increase exports," the director said.

He clarified that he hopes for further revenue growth from the export of the factory's products in Kremenchuk. According to him, an important factor that influenced the company's export plans was its obtaining the status of an authorized economic operator, which will reduce customs formalities when importing raw materials and exporting finished products.

Holloway noted that JTI, which received this status as the first in Ukraine, will receive a number of advantages when passing through customs formalities in Ukraine, including the opportunity to use a special dedicated traffic lane for commercial vehicles.

Tags: #cigarettes #jti
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:29 29.04.2021
JTI Ukraine to invest $45 mln in modernization of factory in Kremenchuk in two years

JTI Ukraine to invest $45 mln in modernization of factory in Kremenchuk in two years

13:34 21.10.2020
Market share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine increases to 6.9% in Jan-Aug – JTI

Market share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine increases to 6.9% in Jan-Aug – JTI

14:50 29.09.2020
Rada adopts at first reading bill banning sale of e-cigarettes to minors

Rada adopts at first reading bill banning sale of e-cigarettes to minors

12:18 05.12.2019
Managing director of Philip Morris Ukraine: we can move our cluster center office from Ukraine if there is unjustified pressure on our investments

Managing director of Philip Morris Ukraine: we can move our cluster center office from Ukraine if there is unjustified pressure on our investments

13:59 08.11.2019
JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

15:52 22.10.2019
JTI Ukraine refuses to pay for UAH 350 mln excise labels over decline in production

JTI Ukraine refuses to pay for UAH 350 mln excise labels over decline in production

10:17 08.07.2019
Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

Ukraine becomes 'global hub' in supplies of illegal cigarettes to Europe over smuggling

11:52 06.09.2018
Govt proposes to introduce additional excise duty for tobacco products sold at price lower limit

Govt proposes to introduce additional excise duty for tobacco products sold at price lower limit

11:12 11.12.2017
Parliament increases excise duties for cigarettes by 29.7%

Parliament increases excise duties for cigarettes by 29.7%

18:39 11.11.2016
Cabinet sets up obligatory destruction of confiscated equipment for production of cigarettes, paper, filters

Cabinet sets up obligatory destruction of confiscated equipment for production of cigarettes, paper, filters

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

LATEST

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Prices for construction work in Ukraine up by 15% in March – statistics

Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

Ukrposhta expects UAH 128 mln loss in Q1, 2021

Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

Govt sets norm of dividend payment by public sector for 2020 at 50% - resolution

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD