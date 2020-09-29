Rada adopts at first reading bill banning sale of e-cigarettes to minors

The Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading a government bill banning the sale of electronic cigarettes to persons under the age of 18, at the same level as traditional tobacco products.

Relevant bill No.3628 on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine concerning strengthening the liability for offenses in selling electronic cigarettes and liquids used in electronic cigarettes to minor children was supported by 272 MPs at a meeting on Tuesday.

In addition, it is proposed to introduce liability for the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors and the liquids used in them. Thus, violation of the rules for the sale of beer, alcoholic, low-alcohol drinks, tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and liquids used in electronic cigarettes, entails the imposition of a fine from 400 to 800 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.