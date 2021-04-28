Economy

14:35 28.04.2021

Rada approves amendments to Land Code

The Verkhovna Rada has approved amendments to the Land Code and other laws to improve the management and deregulation system in the field of land relations.

Some 284 MPs backed at the final reading bill No. 2194.

As reported, the parliament began the second reading of bill No. 2194 on amendments to the Land Code and other laws to improve the management and deregulation system in the field of land relations on March 16.

The bill received 3,128 proposals and amendments, mainly from MPs from the Opposition Platform - For Life and Batkivschyna parliamentary factions.

According to the rules of procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, MPs cannot consider other issues until they finish consideration of the initiated bill.

Tags: #rada #land
