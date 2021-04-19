Gazprom buys all offered extra transit capacities via Ukraine for May, a little over April volume

Gazprom has booked all additional Ukrainian transit capacities offered for May, according to the results of the monthly Regional Booking Platform (RBP) auction.

Gazprom reserved extra capacities for May via RBP on Monday. The Russian gas company requested all of the 15 million cubic meters per day offered. The company purchased a little less for April, March, and February at 14.2 mcm per day in each case.

Gazprom has a long-term reservation of Ukrainian capacities in the volume of 40 billion cubic meters for 2021, which is equal to 109 mcm per day. With the additional 15 mcm booked at auction, this amounts to 124 mcm per day.

Gazprom is pumping 124 mcm per day on average through Ukraine in April, fully using the volume booked.

In January 2021, the company transported 124.51 mcm per day on average through Ukraine, in February - 104 mcm, and in March – 119.5 mcm.

Europe is currently dramatically increasing gas consumption. Global supplies of liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas from Russia are at their highest levels, but for now, this does not make it possible to start mass pumping of gas into underground storage facilities to prepare for next winter.