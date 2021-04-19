Economy

13:56 19.04.2021

Gazprom buys all offered extra transit capacities via Ukraine for May, a little over April volume

1 min read
Gazprom buys all offered extra transit capacities via Ukraine for May, a little over April volume

 Gazprom has booked all additional Ukrainian transit capacities offered for May, according to the results of the monthly Regional Booking Platform (RBP) auction.

Gazprom reserved extra capacities for May via RBP on Monday. The Russian gas company requested all of the 15 million cubic meters per day offered. The company purchased a little less for April, March, and February at 14.2 mcm per day in each case.

Gazprom has a long-term reservation of Ukrainian capacities in the volume of 40 billion cubic meters for 2021, which is equal to 109 mcm per day. With the additional 15 mcm booked at auction, this amounts to 124 mcm per day.

Gazprom is pumping 124 mcm per day on average through Ukraine in April, fully using the volume booked.

In January 2021, the company transported 124.51 mcm per day on average through Ukraine, in February - 104 mcm, and in March – 119.5 mcm.

Europe is currently dramatically increasing gas consumption. Global supplies of liquefied natural gas and pipeline gas from Russia are at their highest levels, but for now, this does not make it possible to start mass pumping of gas into underground storage facilities to prepare for next winter.

 

Tags: #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:13 15.03.2021
Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

14:17 15.02.2021
Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

12:01 14.01.2021
Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

09:54 06.01.2021
Gazprom reduces gas transit through Ukraine by almost one third early 2021 – GTSOU

Gazprom reduces gas transit through Ukraine by almost one third early 2021 – GTSOU

13:33 23.12.2020
Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

14:27 22.12.2020
Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

11:29 16.09.2020
Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

17:46 07.04.2020
Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

10:46 02.04.2020
Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

Rada adopts law on certification of Ukrenergo

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

NBU raises key policy rate to 7.5%

LATEST

NBU to keep account of central counterparty in hryvnia – NBU governor

British Ambassador, Environment Minister Abramovsky discuss Ukraine's plans to develop 'green' economy

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

EBRD provides $65 mln loan in hryvna-equivalent to support Datagroup-Volia merger

NBU to finalize bill on improving corporate governance in banks – NBU governor

Net absorption in Kyiv's warehouse real estate market amounts to 84,000 sq m by late 2020 – CBRE Ukraine

EBRD to issue EUR 10 mln loan to ERU Trading for development of activities

Ferrexpo offers final dividends for 2020 at $ 0.132 per share versus $ 0.03 for 2019

Nord Stream 2 is issue of war, not business - Zelensky

Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD