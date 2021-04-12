Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes the importance of developing the Sich-2-1 remote sensing spacecraft.

"The 1st human spaceflight would've been impossible without Ukraine. 60 years ago, Ukrainian designers took part in a space program creation. Now we must promote the Sich-2-1 system development," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on the Day of Cosmonautics on Monday.

"As one of the 13 members of the 'space club,' we're looking for new approaches in the industry," he added.