Metinvest sends out sell-out offer to buy shares from minor shareholders of Pokrovske mine

Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of Metinvest Group, has announced an offer to buy out shares from minority shareholders in Ukraine's largest coking coal producer, PrJSC Pokrovske Mine (Donetsk region), as part of a sell-out procedure.

According to the official information of the company in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Pokrovske mine received a notification from the shareholders on April 2 this year.

At the same time, it is specified that Metinvest currently directly owns 84,763,851 shares, or 9.99% of the charter capital of Pokrovske, as well as indirectly through Industrial Coal Holding LLC (ICH, Kyiv) – 486,148,489 pieces, or 57.29%.

In accordance with the decision of March 31, 2021, approved by the Pokrovske supervisory board, the shares are redeemed at a price of UAH 12.80.

Pokrovske mine is the largest producer of coking coal in Ukraine.

Metinvest B.V. In March 2021 established control over Pokrovske Mine, the minority shareholder of which the group became in 2018. At the same time, Metinvest Group became (directly and indirectly) the owner of 67.28% of Pokrovske.

The charter capital of Pokrovske Mine is UAH 212.134 million.