Economy

16:23 03.04.2021

NBU governor confirms priority of protecting nationalization of PrivatBank, return of funds from bankrupt banks

2 min read
NBU governor confirms priority of protecting nationalization of PrivatBank, return of funds from bankrupt banks

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko named the defense of the nationalization of PrivatBank (Kyiv) and the return of funds from bankrupt banks as a priority in response to information in the media about the investigation of offenses allegedly committed by the governor of the NBU and his deputies.

"I want to emphasize: for me, as the governor of the NBU (I am sure it is the same for all previous heads of the regulator), the absolute priority is invariable – protecting the interests of the state, ensuring financial stability, protecting the nationalization of PrivatBank and returning funds from bankrupt banks," he wrote on Facebook on Friday evening, April 2.

He added that, together with the NBU team, he will continue taking all the required measures for the successful implementation of these tasks.

As reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), now the investigation against the governor of the NBU, his first deputy and one of the three deputy heads continues.

"The investigative bodies of the SBI, among other things, are performing a pretrial investigation of criminal offenses committed by the governor of the NBU, his first deputy and one more deputy. Within criminal proceedings, the investigators have not informed Kateryna Rozhkova that she will be prosecuted," the Radio Liberty said, quoting the response of the SBI to its inquiry.

At the same time, the SBI has not named the initiator of the investigation and the names of the persons in respect of whom it is being conducted.

Tags: #nbu #privatbank #shevchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:52 02.04.2021
Businesses in March improve assessment of prospects in response to favorable external environment, higher domestic demand - NBU

Businesses in March improve assessment of prospects in response to favorable external environment, higher domestic demand - NBU

14:09 31.03.2021
U.S. calls Ukraine's actions on Motor Sich, PrivatBank encouraging

U.S. calls Ukraine's actions on Motor Sich, PrivatBank encouraging

17:12 30.03.2021
Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

19:07 24.03.2021
Professor Buhrov elected as rector of Shevchenko National University

Professor Buhrov elected as rector of Shevchenko National University

15:32 23.03.2021
Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

17:08 19.03.2021
President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

15:22 19.03.2021
NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

18:04 15.03.2021
Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

Venediktova authorizes three new suspicions of ex-top managers of PrivatBank

17:59 11.03.2021
PrivatBank asks court to allow it to take part in hearing on payment of $ 350 mln to Surkis companies

PrivatBank asks court to allow it to take part in hearing on payment of $ 350 mln to Surkis companies

14:15 04.03.2021
NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

NBU raises key policy rate to 6.5%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bankers expect seasonal strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate in Q2, 2021

State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

NBU agrees on purchase of Unex Bank by Dragon Capital owner Fiala and ex-head of Alfa-Bank Svitek

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

World Bank improves Ukraine's economic growth projection for 2021 to 3.8%

LATEST

Energy Efficiency Agency, profile association sign memo of cooperation to develop hydrogen energy

Coal supplies to Ukrainian TPPs, CHPPs in March 2021 exceed consumption for first time since Aug 2020

Ukraine will start covering electricity deficit with imports due to non-fulfilling emission reduction plan in 3 years - Ukrenergo

Bankers expect seasonal strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate in Q2, 2021

Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine 4% up in Q1

State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

NBU agrees on purchase of Unex Bank by Dragon Capital owner Fiala and ex-head of Alfa-Bank Svitek

G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

Ukrzaliznytsia in favor of rapid implementation of reforms in company – statement

JKX Oil & Gas sees net profit fall by 10.6% in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD