Coal supplies to Ukrainian TPPs, CHPPs in March 2021 exceed consumption for first time since Aug 2020

The supply of coal to thermal power plants (TPPS) of power generating companies of Ukraine in March 2021 for the first time since August 2020, or in the last seven months, exceeded its consumption, according to data from the Energy Ministry.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine calculations, the supply of coal in March this year to TPPs amounted to 1.668 million tonnes, while its consumption was 1.611 million tonnes, including anthracite – 127,000 tonnes and 100,000 tonnes, and coal of gas group – 1.541 million tonnes and 1.51 million tonnes, respectively.

At the end of January-March 2021, coal consumption at TPPs exceeded the supply by 6.2% (5.274 million tonnes and 4.966 million tonnes), and in October-December 2020 – by 44.5% (4.46 million tonnes and 6.446 million tonnes).

In 2020, the consumption of coal by TPPs of Ukraine exceeded the supply by 10.6% (18.726 million tonnes and 16.93 million tonnes).

Thus, Ukraine entered in April with coal reserves at the TPPS warehouses in the amount of 491,000 tonnes, including anthracite – 156 tonnes, and coal of gas group – 335,000 tonnes.

In April 2020, Ukraine entered with coal reserves at warehouses of 2.807 million tonnes (454 tonnes and 2.353 million tonnes), and in April 2019 with reserves – 1.544 million tonnes (419,000 tonnes and 1.125 million tonnes).