Economy

11:34 02.04.2021

Coal supplies to Ukrainian TPPs, CHPPs in March 2021 exceed consumption for first time since Aug 2020

2 min read
Coal supplies to Ukrainian TPPs, CHPPs in March 2021 exceed consumption for first time since Aug 2020

The supply of coal to thermal power plants (TPPS) of power generating companies of Ukraine in March 2021 for the first time since August 2020, or in the last seven months, exceeded its consumption, according to data from the Energy Ministry.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine calculations, the supply of coal in March this year to TPPs amounted to 1.668 million tonnes, while its consumption was 1.611 million tonnes, including anthracite – 127,000 tonnes and 100,000 tonnes, and coal of gas group – 1.541 million tonnes and 1.51 million tonnes, respectively.

At the end of January-March 2021, coal consumption at TPPs exceeded the supply by 6.2% (5.274 million tonnes and 4.966 million tonnes), and in October-December 2020 – by 44.5% (4.46 million tonnes and 6.446 million tonnes).

In 2020, the consumption of coal by TPPs of Ukraine exceeded the supply by 10.6% (18.726 million tonnes and 16.93 million tonnes).

Thus, Ukraine entered in April with coal reserves at the TPPS warehouses in the amount of 491,000 tonnes, including anthracite – 156 tonnes, and coal of gas group – 335,000 tonnes.

In April 2020, Ukraine entered with coal reserves at warehouses of 2.807 million tonnes (454 tonnes and 2.353 million tonnes), and in April 2019 with reserves – 1.544 million tonnes (419,000 tonnes and 1.125 million tonnes).

Tags: #energy #coal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:18 23.03.2021
Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

14:38 18.03.2021
Ukraine interested in experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring of coal regions – PM

Ukraine interested in experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring of coal regions – PM

18:06 10.03.2021
Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

10:25 04.03.2021
Zelensky: independent energy system, cheap energy is main goal of Ukraine

Zelensky: independent energy system, cheap energy is main goal of Ukraine

12:15 26.02.2021
Load on thermal power generation during current heating season doubles compared to previous – DTEK

Load on thermal power generation during current heating season doubles compared to previous – DTEK

11:05 23.02.2021
Ukraine overcomes worst period in energy sector in current heating season – Vitrenko

Ukraine overcomes worst period in energy sector in current heating season – Vitrenko

12:02 19.02.2021
PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

09:33 12.02.2021
'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

17:03 04.02.2021
Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

14:58 04.02.2021
Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bankers expect seasonal strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate in Q2, 2021

State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

NBU agrees on purchase of Unex Bank by Dragon Capital owner Fiala and ex-head of Alfa-Bank Svitek

Ukraine to ban import of wheat, sunflower oil, detergents, paper from Russia from April

World Bank improves Ukraine's economic growth projection for 2021 to 3.8%

LATEST

Ukraine will start covering electricity deficit with imports due to non-fulfilling emission reduction plan in 3 years - Ukrenergo

Businesses in March improve assessment of prospects in response to favorable external environment, higher domestic demand - NBU

Bankers expect seasonal strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate in Q2, 2021

Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine 4% up in Q1

State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

NBU agrees on purchase of Unex Bank by Dragon Capital owner Fiala and ex-head of Alfa-Bank Svitek

G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

Ukrzaliznytsia in favor of rapid implementation of reforms in company – statement

JKX Oil & Gas sees net profit fall by 10.6% in 2020

Cabinet approves financial plan of Ukrzaliznytsia for 2021 with UAH 3.6 bln profit

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD