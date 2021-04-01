Economy

18:30 01.04.2021

Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine 4% up in Q1

Primary registrations of new passenger cars in Ukraine in January-March this year increased by 4% compared to the same period in 2020, to 21,100 units, Ukrautoprom reports.

According to the association, a little more than 9,000 units were registered in March, which is 45% more than in March 2020, and 43% more than in February this year.

"March has become the most "fruitful" month of the first quarter of this year," Ukrautoprom says.

The position of the leader, like last year, was retained by the Renault brand in March with 1,256 registrations and an increase by 3% against March 2020. Toyota ranked second, having increased sales by 77%, to 1,171 units, third place is again at KIA, for whose cars 646 buyers voted with their wallets (12% more).

Skoda has the fourth position with 627 cars, which is 2.3 times more than in March 2020.

Volkswagen closes the top five leaders of the month with more than 4-fold growth in sales with 525 cars.

According to the above statistics, in March of this year, the Chinese brand Chery managed to enter the top ten best-selling brands, which, due to a three-fold increase in registrations (up to 331 units), was able to rise to the seventh line of the ranking from 18th in March 2020.

Toyota RAV4 became the best seller on the Ukrainian market of new passenger cars, which was chosen by 644 buyers.

As reported, according to Ukrautoprom, Ukrainians purchased and registered 85,500 passenger cars in 2020, which is 3% less than in 2019, and according to Auto-Consulting, this market decreased by 3.3%, to 86,000 units.

 

